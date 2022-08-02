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Epilator Series 2000 Corded Epilator
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BRE227/00
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UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
Argentinian Safety Approval Certificate - English (US)
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Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips depilation device?
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My Philips Epilator is not working
My Philips Epilator does not remove hair properly
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