BHD720/13
ThermoShield Advanced
30% Faster drying*
25% more consistent heat
Water ion, mineral ion, 8 x ion
Dual-sensor system continuously reads the temperature in your room and actively adjusts the drying temperature 24,000 times*** per session to protect your hair from overheating. Enjoy a 25% more consistent**** drying temperature in any environment.
Innovative fan blades and a specially designed heater work their magic for dry hair in just 4 minutes*****.
Add moisture for soft, healthy-looking hair. Water ion technology generates over 1000 times more water content than without an ioniser.
vs Philips basic dryer BHD002
vs Philips MoistureProtect HP8280
* based on average drying time of 4 minutes
* * vs Phiilips BHD510
* * * based on medium (40 cm)-length Caucasian hair in a lab environment, at the highest speed and heat settings. Actual result might vary.
* * * * Mineral ionic after 6 months of UV exposure
* * * * * vs HP8232/20 in the top setting
* * * * * * vs Philips MoistureProtect HP8281, comparing the drying time in the highest heat and speed setting
* * * * * * * Philips MoistureProtect HP8280 in the highest setting