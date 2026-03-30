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All series

  • 30% Faster*. Lighter**. Ultimate hair protection.
  • 30% Faster*. Lighter**. Ultimate hair protection.
  • 30% Faster*. Lighter**. Ultimate hair protection.
  • 30% Faster*. Lighter**. Ultimate hair protection.
  • 30% Faster*. Lighter**. Ultimate hair protection.
  • 30% Faster*. Lighter**. Ultimate hair protection.
  • 30% Faster*. Lighter**. Ultimate hair protection.
  • 30% Faster*. Lighter**. Ultimate hair protection.
  • 30% Faster*. Lighter**. Ultimate hair protection.
  • 30% Faster*. Lighter**. Ultimate hair protection.
  • 30% Faster*. Lighter**. Ultimate hair protection.
  • 30% Faster*. Lighter**. Ultimate hair protection.
  • 30% Faster*. Lighter**. Ultimate hair protection.
  • 30% Faster*. Lighter**. Ultimate hair protection.
  • 30% Faster*. Lighter**. Ultimate hair protection.
  • 30% Faster*. Lighter**. Ultimate hair protection.
  • 30% Faster*. Lighter**. Ultimate hair protection.
  • 30% Faster*. Lighter**. Ultimate hair protection.
  • 30% Faster*. Lighter**. Ultimate hair protection.
  • 30% Faster*. Lighter**. Ultimate hair protection.
  • 30% Faster*. Lighter**. Ultimate hair protection.
  • 30% Faster*. Lighter**. Ultimate hair protection.

Hair Dryer7000 Series

BHD720/13

30% Faster*. Lighter**. Ultimate hair protection.
The Philips 7000 Series Hair Dryer delivers professional results, fast. Millions of ions intensify your hair's shine, while ThermoShield Advanced Technology senses the temperature to protect hair from overheating.
See all benefits

With ThermoShield Advanced Technology

30% Faster*. Lighter**. Ultimate hair protection.

  • ThermoShield Advanced

  • 30% Faster drying*

  • 25% more consistent heat

  • Water ion, mineral ion, 8 x ion

ThermoShield Advanced protects your hair from overheating

ThermoShield Advanced protects your hair from overheating

Dual-sensor system continuously reads the temperature in your room and actively adjusts the drying temperature 24,000 times*** per session to protect your hair from overheating. Enjoy a 25% more consistent**** drying temperature in any environment.

Powerful airflow for 30% faster drying*

Powerful airflow for 30% faster drying*

Innovative fan blades and a specially designed heater work their magic for dry hair in just 4 minutes*****.

Water ions bring moisture to your hair

Water ions bring moisture to your hair

Add moisture for soft, healthy-looking hair. Water ion technology generates over 1000 times more water content than without an ioniser.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. vs Philips basic dryer BHD002

  2. vs Philips MoistureProtect HP8280

  3. * based on average drying time of 4 minutes

  4. * * vs Phiilips BHD510

  5. * * * based on medium (40 cm)-length Caucasian hair in a lab environment, at the highest speed and heat settings. Actual result might vary.

  6. * * * * Mineral ionic after 6 months of UV exposure

  7. * * * * * vs HP8232/20 in the top setting

  8. * * * * * * vs Philips MoistureProtect HP8281, comparing the drying time in the highest heat and speed setting

  9. * * * * * * * Philips MoistureProtect HP8280 in the highest setting