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All series

  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming

Body Groomer 5000 SeriesWith Triple Protect shaving system

BG5475/15

Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
Experience a close, smooth shave all over your body, including your intimate areas, without compromising on skin comfort. There are 3 length settings for a versatile trim, plus the foldable back attachment helps with hard-to-reach areas.
See all benefits

For clean and skin-friendly results across the body

Gentle on skin, full-body grooming

  • Triple Protect shave system

  • Close results on skin

  • Foldable back attachment

  • Bi-directional trimming combs

  • 100% Showerproof

Patented cutting technology to be gentle on skin

Patented cutting technology to be gentle on skin

The Triple Protect shave system has pearl tips for enhanced skin comfort, diamond-shaped holes for effortless skin doming while the guard significantly minimises skin irritation.

Smooth, close shaving to 0.2 mm in length

Smooth, close shaving to 0.2 mm in length

Shaving to 0.2 mm, our cutting technology gives you the close and precise grooming experience you need. Featuring our diamond-shaped shaver foil that works seamlessly to ensure a smooth, even finish, leaving your skin feeling soft and refreshed.

For extra reach in hard-to-reach areas

For extra reach in hard-to-reach areas

Our newly designed, foldable back attachment delivers an enhanced ergonomic experience and significantly improves reachability across the body. The handle comes with various settings to allow for comfortable shaving from all sides.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Quick charge option provides enough power for one trimming session

  2. Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase