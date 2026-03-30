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  • Smooth full-body shave
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  • Smooth full-body shave
  • Smooth full-body shave
  • Smooth full-body shave
  • Smooth full-body shave
  • Smooth full-body shave
  • Smooth full-body shave
  • Smooth full-body shave
  • Smooth full-body shave
  • Smooth full-body shave
  • Smooth full-body shave
  • Smooth full-body shave
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  • Smooth full-body shave
  • Smooth full-body shave
  • Smooth full-body shave
  • Smooth full-body shave
  • Smooth full-body shave
  • Smooth full-body shave
  • Smooth full-body shave
  • Smooth full-body shave
  • Smooth full-body shave
  • Smooth full-body shave

Discontinued

Bodygroom series 5000Showerproof body groomer

BG5020/13

Smooth full-body shave
The Series 5000 is designed to power through hair, without compromising on skin comfort. Whether on the chest or hard-to-reach areas like the back. You can use the skin friendly shaver or trim by clicking on the 3, 5 or 7 mm length combs.
See all benefits

Extra-long back attachment for hard-to-reach areas

Smooth full-body shave

  • Skin-friendly shaver

  • 3 combs, 3-7 mm

  • 60 mins' cordless use/1 hr charge

  • Back attachment

Protective full body grooming

Now you can confidently trim and shave everywhere on your body with just one tool. This Philips full body trimmer for men cuts hair at 3 different lengths for clean, even results on your back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarms, arms, groin and legs.

Protects skin while shaving or trimming

Protects skin while shaving or trimming

The men's body groomer is designed to capture short, long and thick hair in a single stroke. The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin from cuts and nicks.

Trims hair in every direction

Trims hair in every direction

The shaving system comes with 3 attachable combs for 3 mm, 5 mm and 7 mm trimming, or use without a comb for a closer finish. Pre-trimming is recommended for thicker hair.

Technical specifications

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