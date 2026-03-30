Discontinued
BG5020/13
Skin-friendly shaver
3 combs, 3-7 mm
60 mins' cordless use/1 hr charge
Back attachment
Now you can confidently trim and shave everywhere on your body with just one tool. This Philips full body trimmer for men cuts hair at 3 different lengths for clean, even results on your back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarms, arms, groin and legs.
The men's body groomer is designed to capture short, long and thick hair in a single stroke. The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin from cuts and nicks.
The shaving system comes with 3 attachable combs for 3 mm, 5 mm and 7 mm trimming, or use without a comb for a closer finish. Pre-trimming is recommended for thicker hair.