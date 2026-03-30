BG3485/15
Triple Protect shave system
Close results on skin
Bi-directional trimming combs
100% Showerproof
The Triple Protect shave system has pearl tips for enhanced skin comfort, diamond-shaped holes for effortless skin doming while the guard significantly minimises skin irritation.
Shaving to 0.2 mm, our cutting technology gives you the close and precise grooming experience you need. Featuring our diamond-shaped shaver foil that works seamlessly to ensure a smooth, even finish, leaving your skin feeling soft and refreshed.
Offering customisable lengths of 2, 3 or 5 mm to suit your style, the bi-directional combs trim in any direction ensuring effortless and effective grooming all over your body, even in intimate areas.
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase