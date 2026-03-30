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  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming

Body GroomerWith Triple Protect shaving system

BG3485/15

Effortless and smooth body grooming
Experience effortless body grooming and elevated skin comfort. The Triple Protect shave system ensures a close, smooth shave, even in sensitive areas, while the 2, 3 or 5 mm comb attachments provide a defined, trimmed look.
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For close yet comfortable results

Effortless and smooth body grooming

  • Triple Protect shave system

  • Close results on skin

  • Bi-directional trimming combs

  • 100% Showerproof

Patented cutting technology to be gentle on skin

Patented cutting technology to be gentle on skin

The Triple Protect shave system has pearl tips for enhanced skin comfort, diamond-shaped holes for effortless skin doming while the guard significantly minimises skin irritation.

Smooth, close shaving to 0.2 mm in length

Smooth, close shaving to 0.2 mm in length

Shaving to 0.2 mm, our cutting technology gives you the close and precise grooming experience you need. Featuring our diamond-shaped shaver foil that works seamlessly to ensure a smooth, even finish, leaving your skin feeling soft and refreshed.

Click-on combs for trimming hair in any direction

Click-on combs for trimming hair in any direction

Offering customisable lengths of 2, 3 or 5 mm to suit your style, the bi-directional combs trim in any direction ensuring effortless and effective grooming all over your body, even in intimate areas.

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