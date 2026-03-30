Discontinued
AZ700T/12
Bluetooth® and NFC
USB Direct
12 W
Bluetooth is a short-range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to an iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can easily and wirelessly enjoy your favourite music, video or game on this speaker.
Pair Bluetooth devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC-enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth pairing and begin streaming music.