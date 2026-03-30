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  • Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go
  • Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go
  • Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go
  • Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go
  • Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go
  • Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go
  • Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go
  • Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go

Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ700T/12

Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go
The Philips Portable CD Sound Machine is a powerful sound system that you can take with you everywhere. It frees your music with wireless One-Touch NFC connectivity for effortless Bluetooth pairing. Or play back your tunes on USB, CD and MP3-CD.
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Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go

  • Bluetooth® and NFC

  • USB Direct

  • 12 W

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

Bluetooth is a short-range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to an iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can easily and wirelessly enjoy your favourite music, video or game on this speaker.

One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

Pair Bluetooth devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC-enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth pairing and begin streaming music.

USB Direct for MP3 music playback

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