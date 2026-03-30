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  • Enjoy music wherever you go
  • Enjoy music wherever you go
  • Enjoy music wherever you go
  • Enjoy music wherever you go
  • Enjoy music wherever you go
  • Enjoy music wherever you go
  • Enjoy music wherever you go
  • Enjoy music wherever you go
  • Enjoy music wherever you go
  • Enjoy music wherever you go

Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ318B/12

Enjoy music wherever you go
Want to enjoy the music collections stored on a portable music player without using headphones? Plug the USB Direct socket into the Philips CD soundmachine and enjoy your favourite digital music through the powerful speakers — anytime, anywhere.
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Enjoy music wherever you go

  • Compact design

  • USB

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Audio-in for easy portable music playback

Audio-in for easy portable music playback

Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device into the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

20 preset tuning stations

Technical specifications

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