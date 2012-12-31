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  • Enjoy music wherever you go
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  • Enjoy music wherever you go
  • Enjoy music wherever you go
  • Enjoy music wherever you go
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  • Enjoy music wherever you go
  • Enjoy music wherever you go

Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ127/12

Enjoy music wherever you go
You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable AZ127 lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favourite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.
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Enjoy music wherever you go

  • CD

  • cassette

Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW discs

Philips is known for making products that are compatible with many discs available on the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD, CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

Autostop cassette deck

Autostop cassette deck

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Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

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