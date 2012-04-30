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Discontinued

Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

AJ5300D/05

Wake up to your favourite tunes

Rise and shine to this Philips Clock radio. The free Philips App offers better waking and radio experiences, while the set's 4 W RMS power output delivers powerfully clear sound. Simply dock any iPod or iPhone, even while it is in its case.

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from iPod/iPhone and radio

Wake up to your favourite tunes

  • with 30-pin connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • FM, dual alarm

  • 4 W

Free HomeStudio app for enhanced wake-up and radio experiences

Free HomeStudio app for enhanced wake-up and radio experiences

There's no better way to wake up or listen to the radio than with the free Philips HomeStudio app. Simply download the app from the Apple App Store to enjoy a host of exciting features. Advanced alarm set up, for example, gives you greater flexibility in alarm settings - including alarm volume, duration, date and sound. You also get better user interface when you listen to the radio, with easy-to-use station preset functions.

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

Enjoy your favourite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favourite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

FM digital tuning with presets

FM digital tuning with presets

Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

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