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  • Start your day, your way!
  • Start your day, your way!
  • Start your day, your way!
  • Start your day, your way!

Discontinued

Digital tuning clock radio

AJ3123/12

Start your day, your way!
This stylish radio-alarm clock AJ3123/12 looks good and wakes you up on time. It has a built-in FM radio and gives you a choice between waking up to your favourite station or the buzzer.
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Wake up to the radio or a buzzer

Start your day, your way!

Wake up to your favourite radio tune or a buzzer

Wake up to your favourite radio tune or a buzzer

Wake up to sounds from your favourite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

FM digital tuning with presets

FM digital tuning with presets

Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Gentle wake for a pleasant waking experience

Gentle wake for a pleasant waking experience

Start your day the right way by waking up gently to a gradually increasing alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a pre-set volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favourite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

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