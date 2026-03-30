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All series

  • pocket size
  • pocket size
  • pocket size
  • pocket size

Discontinued

Portable Radio

AE1530/00

pocket size
You can enjoy loud, good-quality sound wherever you go with this stylish, pocket-size Philips MW/FM pocket radio.
See all benefits

pocket size

  • FM/MW, Analog tuning

  • Built-in speaker

  • Headphone jack

  • Battery operated

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

Single thumbwheel control for volume and on/off switch

0

Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

Technical specifications

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