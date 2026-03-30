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Home audio
All series
Portable Radio
Discontinued
AE1530/00
FM/MW, Analog tuning
Built-in speaker
Headphone jack
Battery operated
FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner
0
A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.
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