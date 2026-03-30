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  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe

Discontinued

StandardConventional Interior and Signalling

9007C1

Feel safe, drive safe
Our headlight bulbs are the choice of all major car manufacturers. They offer best-in-class quality at a competitive price.
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Philips standard bulbs

Feel safe, drive safe

  • Type of lamp: HB5

  • 12 V, 65/55 W

  • Number of bulbs: 1

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

Complying with the high quality standards of ECE homologation

We are dedicated to producing best-in-class Philips automotive products and services in the aftermarket. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximise the safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000).

Wide range of 12-V lamps to meet all applications

Which 12-V lamp for which application? Philips' Automotive offering includes all car-specific functions: numberplate lights, rear position/parking light, glove box lights, interior signalling, front parking lights.

Technical specifications

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