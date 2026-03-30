Cool light gives a clearer view and more comfort

Driving in dark conditions can be tiring for the eyes, leading to strained sight and a greater risk of fatigue. Projecting a whiter light of up to 3,400 K (refers to H7; HB3: 3,500 K), Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 gives your view ahead greater contrast, which helps you identify and interpret approaching objects with increased confidence. Seeing more clearly keeps you alert for longer, making your drive safer and more enjoyable.