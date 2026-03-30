9005XVPB1
Type of lamp: HB3
12 V, 60 W
Up to 150% brighter light
Up to 450 h
Number of bulbs: 1
With Philips X-tremeVision Pro150, you enjoy up to 150% brighter light¹. Drive home to your loved ones knowing that you can see clearly even in the dark and adverse weather conditions. Advanced filament design provides greater precision and luminance for better illumination of the road, while new Diamond Precision quartz-glass technology ensures more brightness.
The new production technique for Philips Diamond Precision quartz glass increases light throughput as well as providing greater resistance to thermal shock and pressure. A tailor-made composition of precious gases further protects the filament from wear. That means more brightness and a longer lifespan of up to 450 hours (refers to H7; HB3: 450 h), probably the longest from such a powerful bulb.
Driving in dark conditions can be tiring for the eyes, leading to strained sight and a greater risk of fatigue. Projecting a whiter light of up to 3,400 K (refers to H7; HB3: 3,500 K), Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 gives your view ahead greater contrast, which helps you identify and interpret approaching objects with increased confidence. Seeing more clearly keeps you alert for longer, making your drive safer and more enjoyable.
1 Brightness compared to legal minimum standard.
2 Applies to low beam application, differs for fog applications