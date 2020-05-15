Discontinued
9005WHVB1
Safety has never been so attractive
Philips WhiteVision lamps add an intense white Xenon look to your car headlights for a premium driving experience. The increased brightness with significantly whiter light makes them the perfect combination of style and safety.
Type of lamp: HB3
Pack of: 1
12.8 V, 65 W
Outperforming any blue car bulbs on the market, Philips WhiteVision headlights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a high colour temperature and a stylish white cap, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your headlamps. The Philips-patented third generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece making WhiteVision the first headlamp with a truly white light.
WhiteVision gives your car lights the premium look of high-end cars.
WhiteVision is ECE certified and the first road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front.
Compared to standard halogen lamps
Application varies per bulb type