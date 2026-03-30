ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights
  • Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights
  • Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights
  • Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights
  • Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights
  • Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights
  • Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights
  • Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights
  • Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights
  • Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights
  • Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights
  • Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights

Xenon X-tremeVision gen2Xenon car headlight bulb

85415XV2S1

Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights
With a powerful beam that pushes light emission to the limit, X-tremeVision gen2 is the latest development in xenon technology. This outstanding light performance extends your driving limits, so you enjoy a safer, more comfortable drive.
See all benefits

See every bump, curve and obstacle in the road

Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights

  • Type of lamp: D1S

  • 85 V, 35 W

  • Number of bulbs: 1

Xenon X-tremeVision gen2: for superior visual performance

Xenon X-tremeVision gen2: for superior visual performance

Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 headlights are engineered with Philips Xenon technology for ultimate performance. Producing a longer beam and up to 150% more vision¹, X-tremeVision gen2 headlights help you spot obstacles earlier, allowing you to react in time. And with improved peripheral vison, you'll have greater awareness of any dangers at the side of the road, such as pedestrians or upcoming junctions. Brightly illuminating every bump, curve and hazard in the road, these headlights will satisfy the most demanding drivers and the most demanding driving conditions.

Better visibility for safer, more comfortable driving

Better visibility for safer, more comfortable driving

Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience. Simply by improving the quality of light, you can help prevent accidents. The Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 improves visibility, so you're able to recognise obstacles and traffic signs earlier, improving your reaction times. The spectral composition of this light is adapted to the natural colour sensitivity of your eye. And with a 4800 K colour temperature, this headlight produces light that's gentle on your eyes, making the night-time driving experience safer and more comfortable.

Directing the light to the right spot in front of your car

Directing the light to the right spot in front of your car

It's not enough just to have powerful headlights; optical precision matters, too. The Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 bulbs have the most precise arc-bending technology aligned at 150-350 µm. This means they illuminate the road just where you need it, without dazzling oncoming drivers.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. ¹ Compared to the minimum legal standard (except for D2R that provides up to 20% more vision)