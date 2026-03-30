85415XV2C1
Type of lamp: D1S
85 V, 35 W
Number of bulbs: 1
Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience. Simply by improving the quality of light, you can help prevent accidents. The Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 improves visibility, so you're able to recognise obstacles and traffic signs earlier, improving your reaction times. The spectral composition of this light is adapted to the natural colour sensitivity of your eye. And with a 4800 K colour temperature, this headlight produces light that's gentle on your eyes, making the night-time driving experience safer and more comfortable.
Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) bulbs offer twice as much light for safer driving in all conditions. Studies have shown that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than with traditional bulbs. And what better way to defeat darkness than with an intense white light comparable to daylight?
UV-quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. So Philips quartz-glass lamps are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability for increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light. And more powerful light means an enhanced driving experience, however dark the road in front of you.