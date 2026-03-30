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  • We care about your safety — guaranteed
  • We care about your safety — guaranteed
  • We care about your safety — guaranteed
  • We care about your safety — guaranteed
  • We care about your safety — guaranteed
  • We care about your safety — guaranteed
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Xenon LongerLifeXenon warranty

85415SYS1

We care about your safety — guaranteed
Philips LongerLife Xenon lamps automatically come with a 4-year warranty. Simply register your purchase online to extend your warranty by an extra 3 years for free. So you can feel safe for the next 7 years.
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Extend your 4-year warranty to 7 years, in 3 easy steps

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  • Type of lamp: D1S

  • 85 V, 35 W

  • Number of bulbs: 1

Xenon LongerLife lamps come with a 4-year warranty for free.

Xenon LongerLife lamps come with a 4-year warranty for free.

Philips LongerLife Xenon lamps offer high levels of quality and safety. From the date of purchase, you will automatically receive a 4-year warranty for free.

Simply register online to extend your warranty

Simply register online to extend your warranty

Xenon LongerLife lamps have a longer lifetime than any Philips Xenon lamp. To give you total peace of mind, you can get an extra 3-year warranty for free. Simply register at https://www.philips.com/c-cs/xenonwarranty and follow 3 simple steps: 1. First, check that you have bought a genuine Philips product by using the certificate of authenticity sticker located on the product packaging. 2. Once checked, complete your details online and provide proof of purchase. 3. Finally, print and keep your 7-year warranty certificate.

Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

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