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  • Pure and bright white light defeats darkness
  • Pure and bright white light defeats darkness
  • Pure and bright white light defeats darkness
  • Pure and bright white light defeats darkness
  • Pure and bright white light defeats darkness
  • Pure and bright white light defeats darkness
  • Pure and bright white light defeats darkness
  • Pure and bright white light defeats darkness
  • Pure and bright white light defeats darkness
  • Pure and bright white light defeats darkness
  • Pure and bright white light defeats darkness
  • Pure and bright white light defeats darkness
  • Pure and bright white light defeats darkness
  • Pure and bright white light defeats darkness
  • Pure and bright white light defeats darkness
  • Pure and bright white light defeats darkness

Xenon WhiteVision gen2Xenon car headlight bulb

85122WHV2S1

Pure and bright white light defeats darkness
Philips Xenon WhiteVision gen2 lamps create an intense white look for your car and produce brighter, more uniform white light on the road. The perfect choice for xenon headlights to match the look of LED lights.
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Intense whiter light improves driver concentration

Pure and bright white light defeats darkness

  • Type of lamp: D2S

  • 85 V, 35 W

  • Number of bulbs: 1

Ultimate white effect to match other LEDs on your car

Philips Xenon WhiteVision gen2 headlight lamps are the perfect choice for drivers who want a crisp white look for their headlights - similar to that of LEDs. With the same colour temperature as LED lights, Xenon WhiteVision gen2 is the ultimate upgrade for your xenon headlights.

Crisp, pure white beam cuts through darkness

With a colour temperature of up to 5000 Kelvin, Philips Xenon WhiteVision lamps illuminate the road ahead with a crisp, pure white beam that cuts through the darkness. Instead of straining to see the road ahead, you’ll enjoy a safer, more exciting drive. With Philips automotive lighting, driving at night shall no longer limit you.

Greater contrast for improved visibility and safer driving

It is vital to be able to quickly spot and identify road markings and signs when driving in the dark. With the Xenon WhiteVision bulbs you get an intense, uniform white light. With a high colour temperature, the headlights provide stronger contrast and better reflections from objects and signs. And you'll enjoy a more comfortable and safer driving experience. The fact is many road traffic accidents are caused by overtired drivers losing concentration. This whiter light helps you maintain concentration and stay alert when driving at night.

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