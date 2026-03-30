85122SYS1
Type of lamp: D2S
85 V, 35 W
Number of bulbs: 1
Philips LongerLife Xenon lamps offer high levels of quality and safety. From the date of purchase, you will automatically receive a 4-year warranty for free.
Xenon LongerLife lamps have a longer lifetime than any Philips Xenon lamp. To give you total peace of mind, you can get an extra 3-year warranty for free. Simply register at https://www.philips.com/c-cs/xenonwarranty and follow 3 simple steps: 1. First, check that you have bought a genuine Philips product by using the certificate of authenticity sticker located on the product packaging. 2. Once checked, complete your details online and provide proof of purchase. 3. Finally, print and keep your 7-year warranty certificate.
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.