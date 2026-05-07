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QLED 4K Ambilight TV
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65PQS8501/12
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Control your TV with your smart device
The Philips Smart TV app turns your smartphone or tablet into a smart remote, letting you switch channels, adjust volume, browse apps, and fine-tune your Ambilight settings with ease.
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