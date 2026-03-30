ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights
  • Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights
  • Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights
  • Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights
  • Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights
  • Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights
  • Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights
  • Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights
  • Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights
  • Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights
  • Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights
  • Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights

Xenon X-tremeVision gen2Xenon car headlight bulb

42403XV2C1

Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights
With a powerful beam that pushes light emission to the limit, X-tremeVision gen2 is the latest development in xenon technology. This outstanding light performance extends your driving limits, so you enjoy a safer, more comfortable drive.
See all benefits

See every bump, curve and obstacle in the road

Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights

  • Type of lamp: D3S

  • 42 V, 35 W

  • Number of bulbs: 1

Better visibility for safer, more comfortable driving

Better visibility for safer, more comfortable driving

Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience. Simply by improving the quality of light, you can help prevent accidents. The Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 improves visibility, so you're able to recognise obstacles and traffic signs earlier, improving your reaction times. The spectral composition of this light is adapted to the natural colour sensitivity of your eye. And with a 4800 K colour temperature, this headlight produces light that's gentle on your eyes, making the night-time driving experience safer and more comfortable.

Philips invented innovative Xenon HID technology

Philips invented innovative Xenon HID technology

Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) bulbs offer twice as much light for safer driving in all conditions. Studies have shown that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than with traditional bulbs. And what better way to defeat darkness than with an intense white light comparable to daylight?

Respecting the high quality standards of ECE homologation

Philips automotive products and services are considered best in class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high-quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.