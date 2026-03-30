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  • Energy Label Europe F
    Master every task in a crisp view
  • Master every task in a crisp view
  • Master every task in a crisp view
  • Master every task in a crisp view
  • Master every task in a crisp view
  • Master every task in a crisp view
  • Energy Label Europe F
    Master every task in a crisp view
  • Master every task in a crisp view
  • Master every task in a crisp view
  • Master every task in a crisp view
  • Master every task in a crisp view
  • Master every task in a crisp view

BrillianceLCD monitor with USB-C docking

326P1H/01

1 award

Master every task in a crisp view
The Philips USB-C docking display for a comprehensive solution. View QHD and re-charge a laptop up to 90 W, all at the same time with a single USB-C cable. Pop-up webcam with Windows Hello and daisy-chaining deliver performance and convenience
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Master every task in a crisp view

  • P Line

  • 32 (31.5"/80 cm diag.)

  • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)

USB-C enables laptop power charging directly from a monitor

USB-C enables laptop power charging directly from a monitor

This Philips display features a built-in USB type-C docking station with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible* laptop directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C connector allows for easy, one-cable docking. Simplify by connecting all your peripherals like keyboard, mouse and your RJ-45 Ethernet cable to the monitor's docking station. You can watch high-resolution video and transfer data at super-speed, while powering up and re-charging your notebook at the same time.

Built-in RJ-45 Ethernet gives data security

Built-in RJ-45 Ethernet gives data security

Crystal clear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

Crystal clear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

These Philips screens deliver Crystal Clear, Quad HD 2560 x 1440 or 2560 x 1080 pixel images. Utilising high-performance panels with a high-density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources like USB-C, Displayport and HDMI, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are a demanding professional who requires extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions and uses 3D graphic applications, or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystal Clear images.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for either USB-C, DP or HDMI input.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. NTSC Area based on CIE 1976

  5. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  6. Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE 1976

  7. Activities such as screen sharing and online streaming over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware and network bandwidth will determine the overall audio and video quality.

  8. For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode

  9. For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.

  10. DisplayPort out works only under either DP in or USB-C in.

  11. Mac OS does not support DP-Out MST extension function.

  12. If your Ethernet connection seems slow, please enter the OSD menu and select USB 3.0 or a higher version that can support the LAN speed up to 1G.

  13. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.

  14. The monitor may look different from feature images.