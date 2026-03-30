IPS Nano colour technology extends gamut for vibrant visuals

For critical imaging, gaming and productivity needs, Nano IPS display provides precise colour accuracy across a wide viewing angle without colour shift. Richer reds, lusher greens and deeper blues. Ultra Wide-Color with IPS Nano Color technology uses KSF enhanced phosphor nanoparticles to absorb excess light created by the screen to produce amazing colour. True-to-life colour. Our display panels achieve up to 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut standard for colour purity as defined by The Society of Motion Pictures and Television Engineers for cinematic picture quality.