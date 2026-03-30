27E1N1300A/01
1000 series
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
This Philips display refreshes the screen image up to 100 times per second which makes this monitor much faster than a standard display. With a 100 Hz frame rate, gamers are able to find those critical images on the screen that show enemy movement in an ultra-smooth motion so that they are easily targetable.
MPRT (motion picture response time) is a more intuitive way to describe response time, which directly refers to the duration between seeing blurry noise and clean, crisp images. The Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur and delivers sharper and more precise visuals to enhance your gaming experience. The best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.
This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. You can watch high-resolution video and transfer data at super speed, while powering up and recharging your compatible device at the same time.
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.
For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
MPRT adjusts the brightness for blur reduction, so the brightness cannot be adjusted while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, the LED backlight will strobe in time with the screen refresh rate, which may cause a noticeable change in brightness.
MPRT is a gaming-optimised mode. Turning on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn this mode off when you are not using the gaming function.
For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.
The monitor may look different from feature images.