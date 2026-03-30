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    Daily routine simplified
  • Daily routine simplified
  • Daily routine simplified
  • Daily routine simplified
  • Daily routine simplified
  • Daily routine simplified
  • Daily routine simplified
  • Energy Label Europe E
    Daily routine simplified
  • Daily routine simplified
  • Daily routine simplified
  • Daily routine simplified
  • Daily routine simplified
  • Daily routine simplified
  • Daily routine simplified

Business monitor4K UHD monitor

27B1N3800/00

Daily routine simplified
This 27 inch monitor showcases beautiful imagery in 4K resolution and a 1.074 billion colour gamut. In addition, its DisplayPort connectivity and IPS panel make for a great all-around option for your workspace.
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Daily routine simplified

  • 3000 series

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

IPS technology for full colours and wide viewing angles

IPS technology for full colours and wide viewing angles

IPS displays use advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle — even in 90-degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making it ideal not only for Photos, films and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

1.074 billion colours for smooth colour gradations and detail

1.074 billion colours for smooth colour gradations and detail

The 10-bit display delivers rich colour depth with 1.074 billion colours and 12-bit internal processing for recreating smooth, natural colours without gradations and colour banding.

UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for precision

UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for precision

These Philips displays utilise high-performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, a user of 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  3. sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  4. At a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160, 10 bit colour depth can only be reached at 60 Hz with a DisplayPort connection. For more information, please check the user manual.

  5. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.

  6. The monitor may look different from feature images.

  7. The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.

  8. The cable(s) supplied with the product may vary in type, quantity and specifications in line with country- or region-specific requirements.