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  • Energy Label Europe G
    Optimised performance for next-gen console gaming
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  • Optimised performance for next-gen console gaming
  • Optimised performance for next-gen console gaming
  • Optimised performance for next-gen console gaming
  • Optimised performance for next-gen console gaming
  • Optimised performance for next-gen console gaming
  • Optimised performance for next-gen console gaming
  • Optimised performance for next-gen console gaming
  • Optimised performance for next-gen console gaming
  • Energy Label Europe G
    Optimised performance for next-gen console gaming
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Optimised performance for next-gen console gaming
  • Optimised performance for next-gen console gaming
  • Optimised performance for next-gen console gaming
  • Optimised performance for next-gen console gaming
  • Optimised performance for next-gen console gaming
  • Optimised performance for next-gen console gaming
  • Optimised performance for next-gen console gaming
  • Optimised performance for next-gen console gaming

Evnia Gaming Monitor4K HDR display with Ambiglow

279M1RV/00

1 award

Optimised performance for next-gen console gaming
For true console gaming enthusiasts, the Designed for Xbox display delivers a new era of gaming. Enjoy visual awesomeness and precise colour accuracy with UltraClear 4K Nano IPS Display. DisplayHDR 600 gives vibrant image quality.
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Optimised performance for next-gen console gaming

  • Designed for Xbox

  • Evnia 7000

  • 27" (68.5 cm)

  • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

Designed for Xbox for the optimal gaming experience

Designed for Xbox for the optimal gaming experience

Unleash your console gaming. We partnered with the Xbox team to develop this Designed for Xbox display that is validated to deliver the optimal Xbox Series X visual performance the moment that you plug it in.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro; smooth, low latency HDR gaming

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro; smooth, low latency HDR gaming

Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or screen tearing. This display is certified with AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, which provides a variable refresh rate (VRR) and true HDR gaming experience. This provides a combination of smooth gaming at peak performance, and exceptional high dynamic range visuals while still maintaining low latency.

144 Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

144 Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

You play intense, competitive games. You demand a display with lag-free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up to 144 times per second, effectively 2.4x faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 144 Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen, showing enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.

  3. For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.

  4. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  5. BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976

  6. NTSC Area based on CIE 1976

  7. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  8. Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE 1976

  9. NVIDIA® G-SYNC® support interface: DisplayPort

  10. Make sure to update NVIDIA® G-SYNC® driver to the latest version, see more information on NVIDIA website: https://www.nvidia.com/

  11. Make sure that your graphic card supports NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

  12. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  13. The monitor may look different from feature images.