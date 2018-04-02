Discontinued
276E9QSB/00
Stunning color, stylish design
The Philips E line monitor features stylish design with extraordinary picture performance. A narrow border Full HD display with Ultra Wide-Color brings you to real true-to-life visuals. Enjoy superior viewing in a stylish design.
E Line
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setup like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
The monitor may look different from feature images.