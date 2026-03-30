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  • Energy Label Europe F
    Magnificent view in an elegant design
  • Magnificent view in an elegant design
  • Magnificent view in an elegant design
  • Magnificent view in an elegant design
  • Magnificent view in an elegant design
  • Energy Label Europe F
    Magnificent view in an elegant design
  • Magnificent view in an elegant design
  • Magnificent view in an elegant design
  • Magnificent view in an elegant design
  • Magnificent view in an elegant design

Discontinued

4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

276E8VJSB/00

Magnificent view in an elegant design
The Philips 27" (68.6 cm) 4K UHD monitor gives ultra-clear picture quality. 4K UHD with wide view delivers the same ultimate clarity and lifelike visuals from any front-angle view. Flicker-free to reduce eye fatigue after prolonged use.
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Magnificent view in an elegant design

  • E Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for precision

UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for precision

These Philips displays utilise high-performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, a user of 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

Narrow-border display for a seamless appearance

Narrow-border display for a seamless appearance

The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setups like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  3. NTSC Area based on CIE 1976

  4. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  5. The monitor may look different from feature images.