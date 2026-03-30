USB-C enables laptop power charging directly from a monitor

This Philips display features a built-in USB type-C docking station with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible* laptop directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C connector allows for easy, one-cable docking. Simplify by connecting all your peripherals like keyboard, mouse and your RJ-45 Ethernet cable to the monitor's docking station. You can watch high-resolution video and transfer data at super-speed, while powering up and re-charging your notebook at the same time.