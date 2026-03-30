276B1/00
B Line
27" (68.6 cm)
2560 x 1440 (QHD)
This Philips display features a built-in USB type-C docking station with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible* laptop directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C connector allows for easy, one-cable docking. Simplify by connecting all your peripherals like keyboard, mouse and your RJ-45 Ethernet cable to the monitor's docking station. You can watch high-resolution video and transfer data at super-speed, while powering up and re-charging your notebook at the same time.
These Philips screens deliver Crystal Clear, Quad HD 2560 x 1440 or 2560 x 1080 pixel images. Utilising high-performance panels with a high-density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources like USB-C, Displayport and HDMI, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are a demanding professional who requires extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions and uses 3D graphic applications, or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystal Clear images.
Philips displays meet TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort standard to prevent eye strain caused by prolonged computer use. With TUV Eye Comfort certification, Philips displays ensure flicker-free, low-blue mode, no disturbing reflections, a wide viewing angle, less reduction of image quality from different angles and ergonomic stand designs for an ideal viewing experience. Keep your eyes healthy and boost work productivity.
Awards
The maximum resolution works for either USB-C, DP or HDMI input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
Activities such as screen sharing and online streaming over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware and network bandwidth will determine the overall audio and video quality.
For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
If your Ethernet connection seems slow, please enter the OSD menu and select USB 3.0 or a higher version that can support the LAN speed up to 1G.
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
The monitor may look different from feature images.