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  • Energy Label Europe A
    Vibrant images with AH-IPS display
  • Vibrant images with AH-IPS display
  • Energy Label Europe A
    Vibrant images with AH-IPS display
  • Vibrant images with AH-IPS display

Discontinued

LCD monitor with SmartImage lite

274E5QHSB/00

Vibrant images with AH-IPS display
This attractive Philips display with ultra-narrow bezel and AH-IPS screen gives you awesome, vibrant colour images. Mobile HD link allows you to mirror your Smartphone.
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with Ultra-Narrow Bezel, MHL

Vibrant images with AH-IPS display

  • Ultra-Narrow Bezel

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • MHL

MHL technology for enjoying mobile content on a big screen

MHL technology for enjoying mobile content on a big screen

Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) is a mobile audio/video interface for directly connecting mobile phones and other portable devices to high-definition displays. An optional MHL cable allows you to simply connect your MHL-capable mobile device to this large Philips MHL display and watch your HD videos come to life with full digital sound. Now not only can you enjoy your mobile games, photos, movies or other apps on its big screen, you can simultaneously charge your mobile device so you never run out of power halfway.

AH-IPS display gives awesome images with wide viewing angles

AH-IPS display gives awesome images with wide viewing angles

AH-IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, AH-IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

Minimalistic looks with Ultra-Narrow Bezel

Utilising the latest technology panels, the new Philips displays are designed with a minimalistic approach by limiting the outer bezel thickness to about 2.5 mm. Combined with an in-panel black matrix strip of around 9 mm, the overall bezel dimensions are reduced significantly, minimising distractions and maximising viewing size. Especially suited to multi-display or tiling setups like gaming, graphics design and professional applications, the Ultra-narrow bezel display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

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Disclaimers

  1. Requires optional MHL-certified mobile device and MHL cable (not included). Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.

  2. Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality

  3. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.