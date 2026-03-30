Discontinued
274E5QHSB/00
Ultra-Narrow Bezel
27" (68.6 cm)
MHL
Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) is a mobile audio/video interface for directly connecting mobile phones and other portable devices to high-definition displays. An optional MHL cable allows you to simply connect your MHL-capable mobile device to this large Philips MHL display and watch your HD videos come to life with full digital sound. Now not only can you enjoy your mobile games, photos, movies or other apps on its big screen, you can simultaneously charge your mobile device so you never run out of power halfway.
AH-IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, AH-IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Utilising the latest technology panels, the new Philips displays are designed with a minimalistic approach by limiting the outer bezel thickness to about 2.5 mm. Combined with an in-panel black matrix strip of around 9 mm, the overall bezel dimensions are reduced significantly, minimising distractions and maximising viewing size. Especially suited to multi-display or tiling setups like gaming, graphics design and professional applications, the Ultra-narrow bezel display gives you the feeling of using one large display.
Requires optional MHL-certified mobile device and MHL cable (not included). Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.