ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Energyefficiencyclasslabel
    Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Energyefficiencyclasslabel
    Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon

Gaming MonitorFull HD gaming monitor

25M2N3200W/01

Broaden your gaming horizon

We are all about "beautiful" speed. This monitor has a 240Hz refresh rate and a 16:9 Full HD display for so you can play your game at real-time speed accompanied with crisp and detailed imaging.

See all benefits

Broaden your gaming horizon

  • Evnia 3000

  • 25 (24.5" / 62.2 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate for virtually lag-free gaming

Ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate for virtually lag-free gaming

When playing the most intense, engaging, action-oriented games, the ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate delivers an ultra-smooth, lag-free gaming experience. This Philips display redraws the screen image up to 240 times per second, significantly faster than a standard display. For fast-paced games such as FPS and racing games in particular, 240 Hz delivers superior motion and visual clarity. With a Philips 240 Hz display, action sequences in gameplay look judder-free and ghost-free. You will experience deeper immersion and feel more alive in the game.

0.5 ms ultra-fast speed for crisp image and smooth gameplay

0.5 ms ultra-fast speed for crisp image and smooth gameplay

Philips Evnia with 0.5 ms Smart MBR effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions will be rendered smoothly. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

Low input lag reduces the time delay between devices and the monitor

Low input lag reduces the time delay between devices and the monitor

Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the delay between entering a command on your devices and seeing it on the monitor, greatly improving the experience of playing twitch-sensitive video games. This is particularly important for those who play fast-paced, competitive games.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.

  2. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  3. Smart MBR is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while Smart MBR is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.

  4. Smart MBR is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on Smart MBR may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.

  5. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  6. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  7. The monitor may look different from feature images.