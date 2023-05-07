Ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate for virtually lag-free gaming

When playing the most intense, engaging, action-oriented games, the ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate delivers an ultra-smooth, lag-free gaming experience. This Philips display redraws the screen image up to 240 times per second, significantly faster than a standard display. For fast-paced games such as FPS and racing games in particular, 240 Hz delivers superior motion and visual clarity. With a Philips 240 Hz display, action sequences in gameplay look judder-free and ghost-free. You will experience deeper immersion and feel more alive in the game.