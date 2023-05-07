25M2N3200W/01
Broaden your gaming horizon
We are all about "beautiful" speed. This monitor has a 240Hz refresh rate and a 16:9 Full HD display for so you can play your game at real-time speed accompanied with crisp and detailed imaging.
Evnia 3000
25 (24.5" / 62.2 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
When playing the most intense, engaging, action-oriented games, the ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate delivers an ultra-smooth, lag-free gaming experience. This Philips display redraws the screen image up to 240 times per second, significantly faster than a standard display. For fast-paced games such as FPS and racing games in particular, 240 Hz delivers superior motion and visual clarity. With a Philips 240 Hz display, action sequences in gameplay look judder-free and ghost-free. You will experience deeper immersion and feel more alive in the game.
Philips Evnia with 0.5 ms Smart MBR effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions will be rendered smoothly. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.
Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the delay between entering a command on your devices and seeing it on the monitor, greatly improving the experience of playing twitch-sensitive video games. This is particularly important for those who play fast-paced, competitive games.
For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
Smart MBR is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while Smart MBR is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.
Smart MBR is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on Smart MBR may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
The monitor may look different from feature images.