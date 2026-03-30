245E1S/00
E Line
24 (23.8"/60.5 cm diag.)
2560 x 1440 (QHD)
IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
These Philips screens deliver crystal-clear, Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixel images. Utilising high-performance panels with high-density pixel count, enabled by high-bandwidth sources, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, a user of 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you crystal-clear images.
Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "colour gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring media entertainment, images and even productivity more alive with vivid colours from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
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The monitor may look different from feature images.