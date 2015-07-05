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Discontinued

LCD monitor

243V5QSBA/01

Great LED images in vivid colors

Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Essential features like SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice!

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Great LED images in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 23.6" / 59.9 cm

Mercury Free eco-friendly display

Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

Compact design saves space

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Smart response time is the optimum value from either GtG or GtG (BW) tests.