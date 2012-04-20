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Brilliance IPS LCD monitor, LED backlight

Discontinued

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BrillianceIPS LCD monitor, LED backlight

229C4QSB/00

Brilliance IPS LCD monitor, LED backlight

Discontinued

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Software & drivers

Driverswindowsvista

  • version: 229C4Q
  • RAR file, 16.3 kB
  • 20 April 2012

Driverswindows7

  • version: 229C4Q
  • RAR file, 16.3 kB
  • 20 April 2012

Manuals & Documentation

Tcocertifiednotice

  • PDF file, 86.9 kB
  • 30 May 2023

Leaflet

  • PDF file, 683.5 kB
  • 11 October 2023

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