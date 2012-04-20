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Monitors
All series
Brilliance IPS LCD monitor, LED backlight
Discontinued
Support
229C4QSB/00
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Monitors pixel defect policy
I forgot my PIN for Theft Deterrence Function. What can I do?
Always appear text "SmartImage On/Off" mode(a vertical line move) on screen
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
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