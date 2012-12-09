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Discontinued

LCD monitor with LED backlight

200V4LSB/00

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with SmartControl Lite, it's a great choice!

See all benefits

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 20 (19.5"/49.5 cm diag.)

LED technology for vivid colours

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

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