18952C2
For LED-HL [~H7]
Pack of: 2
Advanced automotive system
Some car models have specific challenges for LED Upgrades. Unique Philips CANbus adaptors ensure smooth functioning despite any electrical issues. They solve possible issues related to error messages on your dashboard or flickering LEDs.
Thanks to the advanced design, the CANbus adaptor is easily installed for good performance from day one.
The automotive design of the CANbus adaptor takes into consideration the demanding conditions of everyday use in the engine compartment.
It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.