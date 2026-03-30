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  • Perfect electrical performance
  • Perfect electrical performance

CANbus adaptor LEDCANbus adaptor LED

18952C2

Perfect electrical performance
Philips LED-CANbus H7 is the ideal supplement for LED H7 based headlights. Easily installed, it ensures a perfect electrical fit with your car, eliminating any potential issues with dashboard warnings.
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Smooth function

Perfect electrical performance

  • For LED-HL [~H7]

  • Pack of: 2

  • Advanced automotive system

Ensure performance for LED-HL [~H7]

Some car models have specific challenges for LED Upgrades. Unique Philips CANbus adaptors ensure smooth functioning despite any electrical issues. They solve possible issues related to error messages on your dashboard or flickering LEDs.

Easy installation

Thanks to the advanced design, the CANbus adaptor is easily installed for good performance from day one.

Optimal performance in all conditions

The automotive design of the CANbus adaptor takes into consideration the demanding conditions of everyday use in the engine compartment.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.