12972WVUSM
Type of lamp: H7
12 V, 55 W, W5W position lamps included
Up to 60% more vision
Up to 4200 K
Number of bulbs: 2+2
With up to 4200 Kelvin, Philips WhiteVision ultra headlights revolutionise the look of your car with a sharp white light. The right choice for a bright and stylish driving experience!
Philips WhiteVision ultra is designed for drivers who are looking for an upgrade with the style and appearance of LED lighting but drive a vehicle with halogen technology. Thanks to the new and advanced coating formula on the glass, WhiteVision Ultra bulbs are our whitest road-legal lights, providing a stunning look in the headlight's reflector.
WhiteVision ultra upgrade headlight bulbs are ECE certified for bright white light on the road. Drivers enjoy a vibrant look and a street-legal bulb compliant with relevant regulations. It gives you great visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front.