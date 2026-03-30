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  • Sharp irresistible look
  • Sharp irresistible look
  • Sharp irresistible look
  • Sharp irresistible look
  • Sharp irresistible look
  • Sharp irresistible look
  • Sharp irresistible look
  • Sharp irresistible look
  • Sharp irresistible look
  • Sharp irresistible look
  • Sharp irresistible look
  • Sharp irresistible look
  • Sharp irresistible look
  • Sharp irresistible look
  • Sharp irresistible look
  • Sharp irresistible look

WhiteVision ultraStylish white look

12972WVUSM

Sharp irresistible look
Philips WhiteVision ultra H7, featuring the latest coating formula, delivers a stunning 4200 Kelvin. These are the whitest road-legal halogen lights in our portfolio and the perfect choice if you're looking for a cool, stylish look.
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The latest stylish white lights for your car

Sharp irresistible look

  • Type of lamp: H7

  • 12 V, 55 W, W5W position lamps included

  • Up to 60% more vision

  • Up to 4200 K

  • Number of bulbs: 2+2

Up to 4200 Kelvin sharp white light

With up to 4200 Kelvin, Philips WhiteVision ultra headlights revolutionise the look of your car with a sharp white light. The right choice for a bright and stylish driving experience!

Halogen upgrade headlights that offer a highly stylish look

Philips WhiteVision ultra is designed for drivers who are looking for an upgrade with the style and appearance of LED lighting but drive a vehicle with halogen technology. Thanks to the new and advanced coating formula on the glass, WhiteVision Ultra bulbs are our whitest road-legal lights, providing a stunning look in the headlight's reflector.

Stunning white road-legal headlights for a stylish look

WhiteVision ultra upgrade headlight bulbs are ECE certified for bright white light on the road. Drivers enjoy a vibrant look and a street-legal bulb compliant with relevant regulations. It gives you great visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front.

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