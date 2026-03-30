12972LLECOB1
Type of lamp: H7
12 V, 55 W
Long lasting, less replacement
Ultra-resistant bulb
Number of bulbs: 1
It is highly recommended to change them in pairs for symmetrical light performance
Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions: high beam, low beam, front fog, front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, licence plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.
With Philips LongLife EcoVision, drivers don't have to worry about changing a headlamp for up to 1500 hours.