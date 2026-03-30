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  • Striking brightness for extra safety
  • Striking brightness for extra safety
  • Striking brightness for extra safety
  • Striking brightness for extra safety
  • Striking brightness for extra safety
  • Striking brightness for extra safety
  • Striking brightness for extra safety
  • Striking brightness for extra safety
  • Striking brightness for extra safety
  • Striking brightness for extra safety
  • Striking brightness for extra safety
  • Striking brightness for extra safety
  • Striking brightness for extra safety
  • Striking brightness for extra safety
  • Striking brightness for extra safety
  • Striking brightness for extra safety
  • Striking brightness for extra safety
  • Striking brightness for extra safety

X-tremeVision Pro150Performance and lifetime

12362XVPB1

Striking brightness for extra safety
Combining striking brightness with the kind of lifespan previously unavailable in such a high-performance bulb, Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 provides the visibility to keep you and your loved ones even safer on the road.
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The best blend of high performance and lifetime

Striking brightness for extra safety

  • Type of lamp: H11

  • 12 V, 55 W

  • Up to 150% brighter light

  • Up to 400 h

  • Number of bulbs: 1

See more to drive safely

With Philips X-tremeVision Pro150, you enjoy up to 150% brighter light¹. Drive home to your loved ones knowing that you can see clearly even in the dark and adverse weather conditions. Advanced filament design provides greater precision and luminance for better illumination of the road, while new Diamond Precision quartz-glass technology ensures more brightness.

Up to 450 hours' use from a high-performance bulb(3)

The new production technique for Philips Diamond Precision quartz glass increases light throughput as well as providing greater resistance to thermal shock and pressure. A tailor-made composition of precious gases further protects the filament from wear. That means more brightness and a longer lifespan of up to 450 hours (refers to H7; H11: 400 h), probably the longest from such a powerful bulb.

Give yourself more time to spot and avoid hazards

Because it can throw light up to 70 metres farther(2) ahead on the road, Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 increases your ability to react to potential hazards. Extending your safety distance means you and your passengers can enjoy a safer drive.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. 1 Brightness compared to legal minimum standard.

  2. 2 Additional safety distance compared beam length to derived minimum after ECE regulation, based on 1 Lux. Farthest distance from the car.

  3. 3 Applies to low beam application, differs for fog applications