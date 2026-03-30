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  • Drive with care
  • Drive with care
  • Drive with care
  • Drive with care
  • Drive with care
  • Drive with care
  • Drive with care
  • Drive with care

LongLife EcoVisionLonger Lifetime

12342LLECOS2

Drive with care
Tired of changing your headlight bulbs all the time? With higher lifetime of a car bulb, Philips LongLife EcoVision is the choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles.
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Higher lifetime, less replacement

Drive with care

  • Type of lamp: H4

  • 12 V, 60/55 W

  • Long lasting, less replacement

  • Ultra-resistant bulb

  • Number of bulbs: 2

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

It is highly recommended to change them in pairs for symmetrical light performance

Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions: high beam, low beam, front fog, front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, licence plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

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