12336WVUB1
Type of lamp: H3
12 V, 55 W
Up to 60% more vision
Sharp white look
Number of bulbs: 1
Philips WhiteVision ultra fog lights revolutionise the look of your car with a sharp white light. The right choice for a bright and stylish driving experience!
Philips WhiteVision ultra is designed for drivers who are looking for an upgrade with the style and appearance of LED lighting, but drive a vehicle with conventional technology. Thanks to the new and advanced coating formula on the glass, WhiteVision ultra bulbs are our whitest road-legal lights, providing a stunning look in the fog light's reflector to match the colour of upgrade headlight bulbs.
WhiteVision ultra upgrade fog light bulbs are ECE certified for bright white light on the road. Drivers enjoy a vibrant look and a street-legal bulb compliant with relevant regulations. Without compromising safety by dazzling oncoming cars, it gives you great visibility.