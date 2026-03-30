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  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe

VisionPlusGreater safety and comfort

12258VPB1

Feel safe, drive safe
Philips VisionPlus headlight bulbs produce 60% more vision, which allows drivers to see farther for greater safety and comfort. Offering high performance and excellent value, VisionPlus is the right choice for today's demanding drivers.
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Up to 60% more vision: fast reactions save lives

Feel safe, drive safe

  • Type of lamp: H1

  • 12 V, 55 W

  • Up to 60% more vision

  • Ultra-resistant car light

  • Number of bulbs: 1

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

It is highly recommended to change them in pairs for symmetrical light performance

Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions: high beam, low beam, front fog, front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, licence plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

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