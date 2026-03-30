Discontinued
11005UE2X2
Type of lamp: HB3/HB4
6500 K stylish white light
Compact design for better fit
Compatible with most cars
Number of bulbs: 2
For that modern, high-end style, customise your car with Philips Ultinon Essential LED headlight bulbs. With a colour temperature of up to 6500 Kelvin, these bulbs project a modern white light so you can always stand out from the crowd with a stylish beam.
Optimal performance with superior durability places Philips Ultinon Essential LED headlight bulbs at the forefront of LED technology. Thanks to the dual heat-dissipation mechanism — built-in fan and an aluminium heatsink with anodising coating — these LED headlight bulbs disperse heat more effectively and efficiently. They can perform at their highest level of brightness for a longer period of time.
Philips Ultinon Essential LED uses a brand-new bulb design that integrates the driver-box electronics into the body, allowing more space for the bulb in the headlamp and making fitting easy. Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the one-piece design allows the centre ring to be taken out from the top easily, without unscrewing. Philips Ultinon Essential LED with its compact design fits a wide range of car models and can be easily installed by specialist mechanics.
It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements