Compact all-in-one design for plug-and-play use

Philips Ultinon Essential LED uses a brand-new bulb design that integrates the driver-box electronics into the body, allowing more space for the bulb in the headlamp and making fitting easy. Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the one-piece design allows the centre ring to be taken out from the top easily, without unscrewing. Philips Ultinon Essential LED with its compact design fits a wide range of car models and can be easily installed by specialist mechanics.