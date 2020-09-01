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  • Striking brightness for extra safety
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  • Striking brightness for extra safety
  • Striking brightness for extra safety
  • Striking brightness for extra safety
  • Striking brightness for extra safety
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Striking brightness for extra safety
  • Striking brightness for extra safety
  • Striking brightness for extra safety

X-tremeVision Pro150Performance and lifetime

12258XVPS2

Striking brightness for extra safety
Combining striking brightness with the kind of lifespan previously unavailable in such a high-performance bulb, Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 provides the visibility to keep you and your loved ones even safer on the road.
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The best blend of high performance and lifetime

Striking brightness for extra safety

  • Type of lamp: H1

  • 12 V, 55 W

  • Up to 150% brighter light

  • Up to 350 h

  • Number of bulbs: 2

See more to drive safely

With Philips X-tremeVision Pro150, you enjoy up to 150% brighter light¹. Drive home to your loved ones knowing that you can see clearly even in the dark and adverse weather conditions. Advanced filament design provides greater precision and luminance for better illumination of the road, while new Diamond Precision quartz-glass technology ensures more brightness.

Up to 450 hours' use from a high-performance bulb²

The new production technique for Philips Diamond Precision quartz glass increases light throughput as well as providing greater resistance to thermal shock and pressure. A tailor-made composition of precious gases further protects the filament from wear. That means more brightness and a longer lifespan of up to 450 hours (refers to H7; H1: 350 h), probably the longest from such a powerful bulb.

Cool light gives a clearer view and more comfort

Driving in dark conditions can be tiring for the eyes, leading to strained sight and a greater risk of fatigue. Projecting a whiter light of up to 3,400 K (refers to H7; H1: 3,450 K), Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 gives your view ahead greater contrast, which helps you identify and interpret approaching objects with increased confidence. Seeing more clearly keeps you alert for longer, making your drive safer and more enjoyable.

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Disclaimers

  1. ¹ Brightness compared to legal minimum standard.

  2. ² Applies to low beam application, differs for fog applications