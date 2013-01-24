Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

DreamStation PAP Therapy System

DreamStation

PAP Therapy System

Find similar products

DreamStation positive airway pressure (PAP) sleep therapy devices are designed to be as comfortable and easy to experience as sleep is intended to be. Connecting patients and care teams, DreamStation devices empower users to embrace their care with confidence, and enable care teams to practice efficient and effective patient management.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Patient driven design || KBA 1
Patient driven design

Patient driven design

A sleek, stylish, low-profile design offers the important features patients told us they wanted in a therapy device. It’s small and light, making it easy to pack for travel. It features easy-to-navigate menus, a front-facing display that can be operated while lying down or sitting up in bed as well as an easy-to-clean, one-piece humidifier water chamber.
Acclimation made easy || KBA 2
Acclimation made easy

Acclimation made easy

DreamStation includes a set of tools to help make it easy for patients starting PAP therapy and for their continued long-term use. EZ-Start can help patients gradually acclimate to therapy, while SmartRamp allows users to fall asleep to lower pressures.
Simplified device evaluation || KBA 3
Simplified device evaluation

Simplified device evaluation

Remote troubleshooting simplifies in-home device evaluation and can help reduce the number of normally functioning devices that are returned for service. Patients can use the easy device self-diagnostic tool to reduce the time and frustration associated with device troubleshooting.
Cost-effective connectivity options || KBA 4
Cost-effective connectivity options

Cost-effective connectivity options

Integrated Bluetooth® is standard on every device, and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems provide the most comprehensive suite of connectivity options among leading CPAP brands.* DreamStation's modular design makes it easy for you to choose the most cost-effective option for each patient.
Support for the long term || KBA 4
Support for the long term

Support for the long term

Built-in Bluetooth makes connectivity to the DreamMapper patient self-management tool easy. DreamMapper provides goal-setting tools, helpful videos and ongoing feedback to keep patients motivated and engaged. Patients can get the help they need fast, without having to use your staff’s time to resolve.
Wake up to progress || KBA 4
Wake up to progress

Wake up to progress

Each morning patients are greeted with a summary of their progress to motivate them to stick with their therapy. The display shows a simple trend of their nightly hours of use, followed by a summary of the last 30 days of “good nights” that have more than 4 hours of use.
Connect to the care team || KBA 4
Connect to the care team

Connect to the care team

Connection to our powerful Encore Anywhere patient compliance management software provides a range of tools to monitor and manage your patients. Adherence Profiler is an optional, intuitive tool that helps you focus your staff’s time on the patients with the greatest likelihood of success.
if Design Award 2016
DreamStation is a recipient of the iF Design Award for 2016 in the product design discipline.
DreamStation has a powerful suite of features to support your business and patients. Connecting patients and care teams, DreamStation is designed to increase patient acceptance and adherence while creating workplace efficiencies for you and your staff.

DreamStation Therapy Device Configuration

DreamStationCPAP
DreamStationCPAP Pro
DreamStationAuto CPAP
DreamStationBiPAP Pro
DreamStationAuto BiPAP
Modes
Fixed CPAP

Fixed CPAP

CPAP-Check

Fixed CPAP

CPAP-Check

Auto-CPAP

Fixed CPAP

Fixed BiPAP

Fixed CPAP

Fixed BiPAP

Auto-BiPAP
Features
n/a

EZ-Start

Auto-Trial

EZ-Start

Auto-Trial

Opti-Start
EZ-Start
EZ-Start
Pressure Range
4 to 20 cm H₂O
4 to 20 cm H₂O
4 to 20 cm H₂O
4 to 25 cm H₂O
4 to 25 cm H₂O
Flex Comfort
C-Flex

C-Flex

C-Flex+

C-Flex

C-Flex+

A-Flex

C-Flex

Bi-Flex

C-Flex

Bi-Flex
HumidificationModes (3)

Fixed Adaptive

Heated Tube

Fixed Adaptive

Heated Tube

Fixed Adaptive

Heated Tube

Fixed Adaptive

Heated Tube

Fixed Adaptive

Heated Tube
Mask Type ResistanceControl
Standard
Standard
Standard
Standard
Standard
Ramp (5-45 minutes)
Standard SmartRamp
Standard SmartRamp
Standard SmartRamp
Standard SmartRamp
Standard SmartRamp
Altitude Compensation
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Advanced EventDetection
n/a
Standard
Standard
Standard
Standard
Flow Waveforms
n/a
Standard
Standard
Standard
Standard
Modem Compatibility
Standard (optional Cellular Modem or Wi-Fi Accessory)
Standard (optional Cellular Modem or Wi-Fi Accessory)
Standard (optional Cellular Modem or Wi-Fi Accessory)
Standard (optional Cellular Modem or Wi-Fi Accessory)
Standard (optional Cellular Modem or Wi-Fi Accessory)
Built-in BluetoothConnectivity
Standard
Standard
Standard
Standard
Standard
DreamMapperCompatibility
Standard (by mobileapp or web)
Standard (by mobileapp or web)
Standard (by mobileapp or web)
Standard (by mobileapp or web)
Standard (by mobileapp or web)
Oximetry Compatibility
Standard (optional Nonin accessories)
Standard (optional Nonin accessories)
Standard (optional Nonin accessories)
Standard (optional Nonin accessories)
Standard (optional Nonin accessories)
Check Mask Fit feature
n/a
Standard
Standard
n/a
n/a
Performance Check
Standard
Standard
Standard
Standard
Standard

Ordering information

DreamStation sleep therapy system

DreamStation Auto CPAP
Part number
DreamStation Auto CPAP
DSX500S11
DreamStation Auto CPAP with humidifier
DSX500H11
DreamStation Auto CPAP with humidifier and heated tube
DSX500T11
DreamStation CPAP Pro
Part number
DreamStation CPAP Pro
DSX400S11
DreamStation CPAP Pro with humidifier
DSX400H11
DreamStation CPAP Pro with humidifier and heated tube
DSX400T11
DreamStation CPAP
Part number
DreamStation CPAP
DSX200S11
DreamStation CPAP with humidifier
DSX200H11
DreamStation CPAP with humidifier and heated tube
DSX200T11
DreamStation Auto BiPAP
Part number
DreamStation Auto BiPAP
DSX700S11
DreamStation Auto BiPAP with humidifier
DSX700H11
DreamStation Auto BiPAP with humidifier and heated tube
DSX700T11
DreamStation BiPAP Pro
Part number
DreamStation BiPAP Pro
DSX600S11
DreamStation BiPAP Pro with humidifier
DSX600H11
DreamStation BiPAP Pro with humidifier and heated tube
DSX600T11

DreamStation accessories

Humidification
Part number
DreamStation humidifier
DSXH
DreamStation water chamber
1122520
RP-DS Humidifier Dry Box Assembly
1120668
RP-DS Humidifier Flip Lid Seal
1120617
RP-DS Humidifier Dry Box Inlet Seal
1120613
Power supply
Part number
DreamStation 80-watt power supply
1118499
Power cord
1005894
Tubes
Part number
15MM Std Tube – DreamStation - RP
PR15
15MM Heated Tube
HT15
Filters
Part number
Pollen filter, reusable (1 per pack)
1122446
Ultra-fine filter, disposable (1 per pack)
1122447
Ultra-fine filter, disposable (2 per pack)
1122518
Ultra-fine filter, disposable (6 per pack)
1122519
Accessories
Part number
Link module
1120293
Nonin SpO2, assembly
1121694
Reuseable finger sensor (clip)
936
Oximetry finger sensor, adult, flex
953
Flexiwrap, sens tape, adult, 25/pk
954A
Reuseable finger sensor (soft), medium
1062050
Reuseable finger sensor (soft), small
1062051
Data cards and accessories
Part number
SD card (10 pack)
1063859
SD card mailer (10 pack)
1065146
SD card cover (attached to device)
1063858
SD card reader
1047300
Modems
Part number
Cellular modem, oximetry capable
100600C
Cellular modem, Non-oximetry
100605C
Wi-Fi accessory, oximetry capable
100700W
Wi-Fi accessory, Non-oximetry
100705W
Travel accessories
Part number
Universal PAP/laptop travel briefcase
1114784
DreamStation replacement carrying case
1121162
Shielded DC cord
1120746
Shielded 12VDC power cord system (includes shielded DC cord and battery adapter cable)
1120747
  • *Internal assessment of 2015 competitive CPAP data comparing to ResMed Airsense10/Aircurve10 platform and Fisher & Paykel Icon series platform.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand