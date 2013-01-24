DreamStation PAP Therapy System

Search terms
DreamStation positive airway pressure (PAP) sleep therapy devices are designed to be as comfortable and easy to experience as sleep is intended to be. Connecting patients and care teams, DreamStation devices empower users to embrace their care with confidence, and enable care teams to practice efficient and effective patient management.
Patient driven design
Acclimation made easy
Simplified device evaluation
Cost-effective connectivity options
Support for the long term
Wake up to progress
Connect to the care team
DreamStationCPAP
DreamStationCPAP Pro
DreamStationAuto CPAP
DreamStationBiPAP Pro
DreamStationAuto BiPAP
Modes
Fixed CPAP
Fixed CPAP
CPAP-Check
Fixed CPAP
CPAP-Check
Auto-CPAP
Fixed CPAP
Fixed BiPAP
Fixed CPAP
Fixed BiPAP
Auto-BiPAP
Features
n/a
EZ-Start
Auto-Trial
EZ-Start
Auto-Trial
Opti-Start
EZ-Start
EZ-Start
Pressure Range
4 to 20 cm H₂O
4 to 20 cm H₂O
4 to 20 cm H₂O
4 to 25 cm H₂O
4 to 25 cm H₂O
Flex Comfort
C-Flex
C-Flex
C-Flex+
C-Flex
C-Flex+
A-Flex
C-Flex
Bi-Flex
C-Flex
Bi-Flex
HumidificationModes (3)
Fixed Adaptive
Heated Tube
Fixed Adaptive
Heated Tube
Fixed Adaptive
Heated Tube
Fixed Adaptive
Heated Tube
Fixed Adaptive
Heated Tube
Mask Type ResistanceControl
Standard
Standard
Standard
Standard
Standard
Ramp (5-45 minutes)
Standard SmartRamp
Standard SmartRamp
Standard SmartRamp
Standard SmartRamp
Standard SmartRamp
Altitude Compensation
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Advanced EventDetection
n/a
Standard
Standard
Standard
Standard
Flow Waveforms
n/a
Standard
Standard
Standard
Standard
Modem Compatibility
Standard (optional Cellular Modem or Wi-Fi Accessory)
Standard (optional Cellular Modem or Wi-Fi Accessory)
Standard (optional Cellular Modem or Wi-Fi Accessory)
Standard (optional Cellular Modem or Wi-Fi Accessory)
Standard (optional Cellular Modem or Wi-Fi Accessory)
Built-in BluetoothConnectivity
Standard
Standard
Standard
Standard
Standard
DreamMapperCompatibility
Standard (by mobileapp or web)
Standard (by mobileapp or web)
Standard (by mobileapp or web)
Standard (by mobileapp or web)
Standard (by mobileapp or web)
Oximetry Compatibility
Standard (optional Nonin accessories)
Standard (optional Nonin accessories)
Standard (optional Nonin accessories)
Standard (optional Nonin accessories)
Standard (optional Nonin accessories)
Check Mask Fit feature
n/a
Standard
Standard
n/a
n/a
Performance Check
Standard
Standard
Standard
Standard
Standard
DreamStation Auto CPAP
Part number
DreamStation Auto CPAP
DSX500S11
DreamStation Auto CPAP with humidifier
DSX500H11
DreamStation Auto CPAP with humidifier and heated tube
DSX500T11
DreamStation CPAP Pro
Part number
DreamStation CPAP Pro
DSX400S11
DreamStation CPAP Pro with humidifier
DSX400H11
DreamStation CPAP Pro with humidifier and heated tube
DSX400T11
DreamStation CPAP
Part number
DreamStation CPAP
DSX200S11
DreamStation CPAP with humidifier
DSX200H11
DreamStation CPAP with humidifier and heated tube
DSX200T11
DreamStation Auto BiPAP
Part number
DreamStation Auto BiPAP
DSX700S11
DreamStation Auto BiPAP with humidifier
DSX700H11
DreamStation Auto BiPAP with humidifier and heated tube
DSX700T11
DreamStation BiPAP Pro
Part number
DreamStation BiPAP Pro
DSX600S11
DreamStation BiPAP Pro with humidifier
DSX600H11
DreamStation BiPAP Pro with humidifier and heated tube
DSX600T11
Humidification
Part number
DreamStation humidifier
DSXH
DreamStation water chamber
1122520
RP-DS Humidifier Dry Box Assembly
1120668
RP-DS Humidifier Flip Lid Seal
1120617
RP-DS Humidifier Dry Box Inlet Seal
1120613
Power supply
Part number
DreamStation 80-watt power supply
1118499
Power cord
1005894
Tubes
Part number
15MM Std Tube – DreamStation - RP
PR15
15MM Heated Tube
HT15
Filters
Part number
Pollen filter, reusable (1 per pack)
1122446
Ultra-fine filter, disposable (1 per pack)
1122447
Ultra-fine filter, disposable (2 per pack)
1122518
Ultra-fine filter, disposable (6 per pack)
1122519
Accessories
Part number
Link module
1120293
Nonin SpO2, assembly
1121694
Reuseable finger sensor (clip)
936
Oximetry finger sensor, adult, flex
953
Flexiwrap, sens tape, adult, 25/pk
954A
Reuseable finger sensor (soft), medium
1062050
Reuseable finger sensor (soft), small
1062051
Data cards and accessories
Part number
SD card (10 pack)
1063859
SD card mailer (10 pack)
1065146
SD card cover (attached to device)
1063858
SD card reader
1047300
Modems
Part number
Cellular modem, oximetry capable
100600C
Cellular modem, Non-oximetry
100605C
Wi-Fi accessory, oximetry capable
100700W
Wi-Fi accessory, Non-oximetry
100705W
Travel accessories
Part number
Universal PAP/laptop travel briefcase
1114784
DreamStation replacement carrying case
1121162
Shielded DC cord
1120746
Shielded 12VDC power cord system (includes shielded DC cord and battery adapter cable)
1120747
