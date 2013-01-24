DreamWear Under the nose nasal mask

Search terms
DreamWear's unique design offers many of the benefits of nasal and pillows masks to allow patients to have the best of both mask types. Allowing more freedom of movement and more comfort than their prescribed mask, DreamWear patients feel like they are not wearing a mask at all.*
Like wearing nothing at all
Freedom of movement
Exceptional fit and comfort
DreamWear fitpak
Item
Part Number
DreamWear with headgear, medium frame, all cushion sizes
1116700
DreamWear without headgear, medium frame, all cushion sizes
1116701
DreamWear with headgear, small frame
Item
Part Number
Small
1116685
Medium
1116686
Large
1116687
Medium-wide
1116688
DreamWear with headgear, medium frame
Item
Part Number
Small
1116680
Medium
1116681
Large
1116682
Medium-wide
1116683
DreamWear with headgear, large frame
Item
Part Number
Small
1116690
Medium
1116691
Large
1116692
Medium-wide
1116693
DreamWear without headgear, small frame
Item
Part Number
Small
1116710
Medium
1116711
Large
1116712
Medium-wide
1116713
DreamWear without headgear, medium frame
Item
Part Number
Small
1116705
Medium
1116706
Large
1116707
Medium-wide
1116708
DreamWear without headgear, large frame
Item
Part Number
Small
1116715
Medium
1116716
Large
1116717
Medium-wide
1116718
DreamWear replacement parts
Item
Part Number
Small nasal cushion
1116740
Medium nasal cushion
1116741
Large nasal cushion
1116742
Medium-wide nasal cushion
1116743
Headgear
1116750
Small frame
1116745
Medium frame
1116746
Large frame
1116747
Fabric wraps
1116754
Sizing gauge
1116752
