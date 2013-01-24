Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

DreamWear Under the nose nasal mask

DreamWear

Under the nose nasal mask

Find similar products

DreamWear's unique design offers many of the benefits of nasal and pillows masks to allow patients to have the best of both mask types. Allowing more freedom of movement and more comfort than their prescribed mask, DreamWear patients feel like they are not wearing a mask at all.*

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Like wearing nothing at all || KBA 1
Like wearing nothing at all

Like wearing nothing at all

Designed to provide many of the benefits of nasal and pillows masks, DreamWear allows patients to have the best of both mask types. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably. The minimal contact, under-the-nose cushion prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.¹
Freedom of movement || KBA 1
Freedom of movement

Freedom of movement

DreamWear users experienced more freedom of movement throughout the night than with their current prescribed mask². Unrestricted by cumbersome tubing, patients can sleep in any position they desire – on their stomach, side, or back.
Exceptional fit and comfort || KBA 1
Exceptional fit and comfort

Exceptional fit and comfort

Users stated that DreamWear was more comfortable, appealing and had a better fit than their prescribed mask.³ DreamWear’s soft, flexible silicone frame and fabric wraps provide a soft touch on the patient’s cheek.

Ordering Information


Available in 4 sizes: Small, Medium, Large, Medium-Wide  

 

 

DreamWear fitpak

Item

Part Number

DreamWear with headgear, medium frame, all cushion sizes
1116700
DreamWear without headgear, medium frame, all cushion sizes
1116701

DreamWear with headgear, small frame

Item

Part Number

Small
1116685
Medium
1116686
Large
1116687
Medium-wide
1116688

DreamWear with headgear, medium frame

Item

Part Number

Small
1116680
Medium
1116681
Large
1116682
Medium-wide
1116683

DreamWear with headgear, large frame

Item

Part Number

Small
1116690
Medium
1116691
Large
1116692
Medium-wide
1116693

DreamWear without headgear, small frame

Item

Part Number

Small
1116710
Medium
1116711
Large
1116712
Medium-wide
1116713

DreamWear without headgear, medium frame

Item

Part Number

Small
1116705
Medium
1116706
Large
1116707
Medium-wide
1116708

DreamWear without headgear, large frame

Item

Part Number

Small
1116715
Medium
1116716
Large
1116717
Medium-wide
1116718

DreamWear replacement parts

Item

Part Number

Small nasal cushion
1116740
Medium nasal cushion
1116741
Large nasal cushion
1116742
Medium-wide nasal cushion
1116743
Headgear
1116750
Small frame
1116745
Medium frame
1116746
Large frame
1116747
Fabric wraps
1116754
Sizing gauge
1116752
  • *2015 Philips User Preference Questionnaire, data on file.
  • ¹Mask does not directly contact the bridge of the nose or nostrils.
  • ²·³2015 Philips User Preference Questionnaire, data on file

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand