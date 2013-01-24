Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Amara View Minimal contact full face mask

Amara View

Minimal contact full face mask

High marks for performance, no marks on the bridge of your nose.

Features
Innovative design || KBA1

Innovative design

Amara View's innovative design prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation on the nose bridge.¹ This design gives Amara View the widest field of vision of all leading full face masks² and enables wearing glasses, reading or watching TV.¹
Easy to use || KBA1

Easy to use

Amara View is the smallest³ and lightest⁴ of all the leading full face masks and is easy to use with one modular frame for all cushion sizes.
Additional features || KBA1

Additional features

Amara View has no bulky cushion or frame in front of your face and eyes, features soft and comfortable fabric straps and has quick release tabs for easy on and off.

New patients prefer Amara View nearly 4 to 1 over Quattro, based on the degree of confinement they feel wearing the masks.*

29% higher in comfort**

29% higher in seal**

20% higher in stability**

25% higher with overall fit**

37% higher in overall appeal**

Download infographic for all details

 

*Philips-Respironics sponsored testing at seven contracted clinical sites for a 2 week X 2 week randomized crossover studywith 64 patients new to CPAP. Each patient tried Amara View and either Quattro or AirFit F10. Mask order between the two maskwas randomized. Mask comparison responses were collected after the second interval crossover. Statistical significance at 95% confidence, +/- 5% using a one-sample Bionomial Test comparing the observed proportion to a 50/50 split. Average comparisons using a 0 to 10 rating score; Among participants expressing a preference of one mask over another; Quattro, p-value = .004

**Philips-Respironics sponsored testing at two contracted clinical sites. Ninety-five compliant Quattro patients rated Quattro and then Amara View after approximately 30 days. Statistical significance at 95% confidence, +/- 5% using paired t-test comparing averages of 0 to 10 rating scores; p-value < .001

  • 1,2,3 Internal testing; data on file.
  • 4. Without quick release tube. Internal testing; data on file.

