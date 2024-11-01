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Masks for you and your patients

Masks for you and your patients

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Patient Interface Masks

Our comprehensive portfolio of advanced mask designs, full-face, minimal-contact pillows and paediatric masks reflects our commitment to innovation and promotes healthier patients and healthier business.
dreamwear overview teaser

DreamWear

 
  • Tubing attachment located at top of head to offer freedom of movement
  • Prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge*
  • Soft, flexible silicone frame and fabric wraps provide a soft touch on the patient's cheek

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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