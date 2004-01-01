Practical innovation - The lightest and smallest nasal mask that makes minimal contact with the face and offers simplicity, comfort and seal.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
The lightest and smallest nasal mask on the market*
The lightest and smallest nasal mask on the market*
The lightest and smallest nasal mask on the market*
The lightest and smallest nasal mask on the market*
Pico comfortably fits more than 98% of patients*
Pico comfortably fits more than 98% of patients*
Pico comfortably fits more than 98% of patients*
Pico comfortably fits more than 98% of patients*
Easy to use
Easy to use
Easy to use
Easy to use
Clinician recommended
Clinician recommended
Clinician recommended
Clinician recommended
The lightest and smallest nasal mask on the market*
The lightest and smallest nasal mask on the market*
The lightest and smallest nasal mask on the market*
The lightest and smallest nasal mask on the market*
Pico comfortably fits more than 98% of patients*
Pico comfortably fits more than 98% of patients*
Pico comfortably fits more than 98% of patients*
Pico comfortably fits more than 98% of patients*
Easy to use
Easy to use
Easy to use
Easy to use
Clinician recommended
Clinician recommended
Clinician recommended
Clinician recommended
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
The Respironics OptiLife mask makes life easier for sleep lab professionals, homecare providers and patients.The easy-to-fit, easy-to-assemble, easy-to-clean OptiLife mask doesn’t just fit patients’ faces, it fits their lives.
View product
EasyLife's innovative, lightweight design delivers Auto Seal technology, for easier set-up and titration. Its soft inner cushion creates a flexible, self-adjusting seal, and its supportive outer cushion adds stability.
View product
EncorePro 2 is a desktop-based system designed to make it easy and efficient for sleep and respiratory professionals to manage patient compliance and therapy.
View product
TrueBlue brings our best technologies together in one mask. Designed to push the limits of performance and fit, this mask sets the gold standard for a good night’s sleep.
View product
With the addition of a gel cushion option, Philips Respironics has made the ingeniously-simple Amara face mask even more brilliant. Your patients can now choose the type of comfort they prefer in their cushion with gel or silicone options.
View product
Philips Respironics is bringing the comfort and sealing power of gel to nasal pillows. The Nuance gel pillows mask represents the new choice for better sleep therapy for clinicians, home care providers, and patients.
View product
EncoreAnywhere is a web-based system that makes it easier and more efficient for sleep professionals to manage patient compliance and therapy. Anytime. Anywhere. It's powerful, accurate and HIPAA compliant.
View product
REMstar SE is designed to offer you and your patients comfort and compliance in an affordable sleep therapy device.
View product
Bi-level positive airway pressure (BiPAP) can mean the difference between compliance and noncompliance for patients struggling to adapt to CPAP therapy. It emulates natural breathing through pressure relief, for an enhanced level of comfort.
View product
Easily and efficiently treat your most complicated sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) patients.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select countryIreland (English)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.