Wisp pediatric evolves the proven Wisp nasal mask design to fit the unique needs of children. It features a child-friendly fabric pattern, a modified cushion shape, a Leak Correction Dial that lets parents and caregivers adjust the mask without removing it, and a suite of family support tools to help provide a positive therapy experience.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Maximum comfort in a mask made just for children. A mask truly designed for children – from the shape of the frame to the curve of the cushion. Children can comfortably wear the mask during their normal daily activities. Click fit headgear clips with adjustable straps provide for quick and easy fitting. A 360° rotating elbow and auto seal groove cushion promotes freedom of movement while providing an excellent seal.
Designed just for children
Maximum comfort in a mask made just for children. A mask truly designed for children – from the shape of the frame to the curve of the cushion. Children can comfortably wear the mask during their normal daily activities. Click fit headgear clips with adjustable straps provide for quick and easy fitting. A 360° rotating elbow and auto seal groove cushion promotes freedom of movement while providing an excellent seal.
Designed just for children
Maximum comfort in a mask made just for children. A mask truly designed for children – from the shape of the frame to the curve of the cushion. Children can comfortably wear the mask during their normal daily activities. Click fit headgear clips with adjustable straps provide for quick and easy fitting. A 360° rotating elbow and auto seal groove cushion promotes freedom of movement while providing an excellent seal.
Support for families
Support for families
To ease children into therapy and help parents too. The mask’s fun, child-friendly giraffe print and soft, fabric materials inspired the creation of Jacky the Giraffe. Jacky stars in an animated cartoon available on DreamMapper or our YouTube channel. Children can see Jacky and friends exploring a fantasy world — promoting acceptance of the mask. And, our caregiver guide helps parents get familiar with therapy and its benefits.
Support for families
To ease children into therapy and help parents too. The mask’s fun, child-friendly giraffe print and soft, fabric materials inspired the creation of Jacky the Giraffe. Jacky stars in an animated cartoon available on DreamMapper or our YouTube channel. Children can see Jacky and friends exploring a fantasy world — promoting acceptance of the mask. And, our caregiver guide helps parents get familiar with therapy and its benefits.
Support for families
To ease children into therapy and help parents too. The mask’s fun, child-friendly giraffe print and soft, fabric materials inspired the creation of Jacky the Giraffe. Jacky stars in an animated cartoon available on DreamMapper or our YouTube channel. Children can see Jacky and friends exploring a fantasy world — promoting acceptance of the mask. And, our caregiver guide helps parents get familiar with therapy and its benefits.
Maximum comfort in a mask made just for children. A mask truly designed for children – from the shape of the frame to the curve of the cushion. Children can comfortably wear the mask during their normal daily activities. Click fit headgear clips with adjustable straps provide for quick and easy fitting. A 360° rotating elbow and auto seal groove cushion promotes freedom of movement while providing an excellent seal.
Designed just for children
Maximum comfort in a mask made just for children. A mask truly designed for children – from the shape of the frame to the curve of the cushion. Children can comfortably wear the mask during their normal daily activities. Click fit headgear clips with adjustable straps provide for quick and easy fitting. A 360° rotating elbow and auto seal groove cushion promotes freedom of movement while providing an excellent seal.
Designed just for children
Maximum comfort in a mask made just for children. A mask truly designed for children – from the shape of the frame to the curve of the cushion. Children can comfortably wear the mask during their normal daily activities. Click fit headgear clips with adjustable straps provide for quick and easy fitting. A 360° rotating elbow and auto seal groove cushion promotes freedom of movement while providing an excellent seal.
Support for families
Support for families
To ease children into therapy and help parents too. The mask’s fun, child-friendly giraffe print and soft, fabric materials inspired the creation of Jacky the Giraffe. Jacky stars in an animated cartoon available on DreamMapper or our YouTube channel. Children can see Jacky and friends exploring a fantasy world — promoting acceptance of the mask. And, our caregiver guide helps parents get familiar with therapy and its benefits.
Support for families
To ease children into therapy and help parents too. The mask’s fun, child-friendly giraffe print and soft, fabric materials inspired the creation of Jacky the Giraffe. Jacky stars in an animated cartoon available on DreamMapper or our YouTube channel. Children can see Jacky and friends exploring a fantasy world — promoting acceptance of the mask. And, our caregiver guide helps parents get familiar with therapy and its benefits.
Support for families
To ease children into therapy and help parents too. The mask’s fun, child-friendly giraffe print and soft, fabric materials inspired the creation of Jacky the Giraffe. Jacky stars in an animated cartoon available on DreamMapper or our YouTube channel. Children can see Jacky and friends exploring a fantasy world — promoting acceptance of the mask. And, our caregiver guide helps parents get familiar with therapy and its benefits.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.